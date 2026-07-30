Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 9.9% - What's Next?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.9030. Approximately 125,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 973,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPN

Appian Trading Down 8.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.56 million. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey bought 5,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $267,686.09. This represents a 59.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 42.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 693.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Appian by 175.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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