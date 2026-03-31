Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.5833.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KGI Securities raised Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $246.63 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Investment Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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