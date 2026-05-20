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Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 1.1% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Apple shares rose 1.1% to around $302.25, keeping the stock near recent highs as investors weigh whether much of the good news is already priced in.
  • Recent catalysts remain positive, including Apple’s App Store blocking about $2.2 billion in fraudulent transactions and shutting down roughly 1 billion fake accounts, which underscores the strength of its ecosystem and security moat.
  • Analysts continue to point to Services and AI initiatives as key growth drivers, while Wedbush also said Apple’s China price cuts could help support near-term iPhone demand.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $302.80 and last traded at $302.25. 37,304,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 47,015,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.97.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Apple said its App Store blocked about $2.2 billion in fraudulent transactions last year and shut down roughly 1 billion fake accounts, reinforcing the value of its ecosystem, trust, and security moat.
  • Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Apple’s price cuts in China for the 618 holiday could help its market-share push in a key region, which may support near-term iPhone demand.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight Apple’s Services business as a major growth driver, with some estimates pointing to a path toward much higher earnings per share as recurring, high-margin revenue expands.
  • Positive Sentiment: Apple also unveiled more AI-powered accessibility features and broader AI plans for iOS 27, signaling continued investment in its software ecosystem ahead of WWDC.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Apple remains near its recent highs, and sentiment is being shaped by the balance between strong brand/ecosystem momentum and worries that the stock may have already priced in a lot of good news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $97,031,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $62,659,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $52,266,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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