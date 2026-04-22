Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 2.6% - Here's Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.74 and last traded at $273.17. 42,788,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 46,704,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Apple by 890.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $11,413,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746,784 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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