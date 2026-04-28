Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.23 and last traded at $270.71. 39,272,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 46,419,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.61.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Street optimism on Q2: several broker notes and commentary (including UBS summaries) expect a strong Q2 print — supporting upside into the report and helping push buyers into the stock ahead of the April 30 after‑hours release. Read More.

Street optimism on Q2: several broker notes and commentary (including UBS summaries) expect a strong Q2 print — supporting upside into the report and helping push buyers into the stock ahead of the April 30 after‑hours release. Read More. Positive Sentiment: iPhone strength and services cadence: reports show Apple reclaimed the top global smartphone slot in the March quarter and the company is rolling product/service features (e.g., AI photo tools, new App Store subscription pricing) that can boost revenue and recurring monetization. Read More. Read More. Read More.

iPhone strength and services cadence: reports show Apple reclaimed the top global smartphone slot in the March quarter and the company is rolling product/service features (e.g., AI photo tools, new App Store subscription pricing) that can boost revenue and recurring monetization. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership & strategy pivot: the incoming CEO, John Ternus, signals a return to engineering/product focus — a longer‑term positive for product roadmaps but a source of short‑term uncertainty as investors assess execution under new leadership. Read More.

Leadership & strategy pivot: the incoming CEO, John Ternus, signals a return to engineering/product focus — a longer‑term positive for product roadmaps but a source of short‑term uncertainty as investors assess execution under new leadership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings week risk/reward: Apple sits at the end of a packed “Mag‑7” earnings slate — positive prints across big peers could lift sentiment, but expectations are elevated so the stock is sensitive to guidance on AI‑related monetization and capex. Read More.

Earnings week risk/reward: Apple sits at the end of a packed “Mag‑7” earnings slate — positive prints across big peers could lift sentiment, but expectations are elevated so the stock is sensitive to guidance on AI‑related monetization and capex. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from Qualcomm + OpenAI: reports of an OpenAI tie‑up for AI‑native smartphone chips boosted Qualcomm and raised investor concern that Apple could lose on‑device AI leadership if it doesn’t accelerate its own efforts. Read More.

Competitive risk from Qualcomm + OpenAI: reports of an OpenAI tie‑up for AI‑native smartphone chips boosted Qualcomm and raised investor concern that Apple could lose on‑device AI leadership if it doesn’t accelerate its own efforts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI execution narrative and regulatory pressure: opinion pieces and analyst notes saying Apple is behind on AI, plus EU plans to target cloud/AI rules, add near‑term headline risk that could pressure multiples if guidance is conservative. Read More. Read More.

AI execution narrative and regulatory pressure: opinion pieces and analyst notes saying Apple is behind on AI, plus EU plans to target cloud/AI rules, add near‑term headline risk that could pressure multiples if guidance is conservative. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a recent disclosed sale by Apple’s CFO adds a small additional negative signal for some traders, though it's not uncommon ahead of big events. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $287.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $260.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,485 shares of company stock valued at $24,594,845 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $187,022,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here