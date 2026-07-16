Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1.8% - What's Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $334.68 and last traded at $333.26. 62,619,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 50,504,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.50.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KGI Securities cut Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Maxim Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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