Apple's (AAPL) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.68.

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Apple Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AAPL opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.63. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,472,482,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Apple by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 41,984,810 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,413,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746,784 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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