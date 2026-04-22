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Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Up 5.2% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Applied Energetics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 5.2% intraday to $1.42 (high $1.45) on Wednesday with 146,525 shares traded, about 25% above the average session volume.
  • Weak recent fundamentals: Q1 EPS was -$0.02 on just $0.07M revenue, with a negative net margin of 3,221% and negative return on equity of 464%; market cap is $317.91M and trailing P/E is -23.67.
  • Business focus is on directed-energy defense systems (high-power microwave and high-energy laser) including pulsed power modules, microwave amplifiers and laser beam directors for countering unmanned systems and electronic threats.
  • Interested in Applied Energetics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Applied Energetics Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG - Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42. 146,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 117,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Applied Energetics Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of $317.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 3,221.00% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Energetics, Inc is a technology company specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of directed energy systems for defense and security applications. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the company focuses on high power microwave (HPM) and high energy laser (HEL) technologies designed to neutralize or disable targets at the speed of light. Applied Energetics' platforms are engineered to address evolving threats such as unmanned aerial systems, electronic attack scenarios and counter‐personnel defense.

The company's product portfolio includes pulsed power modules, microwave amplifiers and laser beam directors that can be integrated into ground, air or sea‐based systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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