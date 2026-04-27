Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $298.97 and last traded at $299.9650, with a volume of 193884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.35.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $1,154,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,224,993.62. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,524.17. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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