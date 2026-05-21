AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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