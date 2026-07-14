AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded at Bank of America

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 target price on the industrial products company's stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.20.

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AptarGroup Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ATR opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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