Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APYX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apyx Medical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

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Apyx Medical Price Performance

Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.12 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company's stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

Further Reading

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