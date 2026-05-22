Aqua Capital, Ltd. Purchases 43,380 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,150,204 shares in the company, valued at $120,194,929.24. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84.

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Energizer Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 1,083,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Energizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods.

The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods. Positive Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors.

Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Energizer Holdings, Inc. NYSE: ENR , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call.

Zacks Research kept a rating on , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered several other forecasts, including Q3 2026 to $0.83 from $0.93, Q4 2026 to $1.46 from $1.66, Q2 2027 to $0.55 from $0.56, FY2027 to $3.61 from $3.75, and FY2028 to $3.82 from $3.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Energizer

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 426,632 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 54.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 36.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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