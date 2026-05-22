Aqua Capital, Ltd. Purchases 81,609 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 81,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,106,824 shares in the company, valued at $114,988,412.32. This trade represents a 1.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $251,078.84.

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Energizer Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of ENR traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,083,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Energizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 target price on Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energizer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 51.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 93.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Energizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised Energizer's FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.54 from $3.37, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods.

The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $0.60 from $0.45 and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.65 from $0.49, suggesting better profitability in future periods. Positive Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors.

Q3 2027 EPS was increased to $1.03 from $1.00, and the current-year consensus remains around $3.55 per share, close to Zacks' estimates, which may reassure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Energizer Holdings, Inc. NYSE: ENR , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call.

Zacks Research kept a rating on , indicating the firm is not making a strong bullish call. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered several other forecasts, including Q3 2026 to $0.83 from $0.93, Q4 2026 to $1.46 from $1.66, Q2 2027 to $0.55 from $0.56, FY2027 to $3.61 from $3.75, and FY2028 to $3.82 from $3.93.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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