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Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Aramark logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Aramark to $54 from $47 and kept a buy rating, implying about 10% upside from the current share price.
  • Aramark also received multiple positive analyst updates recently, with firms like Truist, UBS, Citigroup, and Robert W. Baird lifting targets or reiterating bullish ratings. Overall, the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $50.40.
  • The company topped fiscal second-quarter expectations, posting EPS of $0.49 on $4.91 billion in revenue, and management said FY2026 guidance is trending toward the higher end of its range. This has reinforced optimism about Aramark’s growth outlook.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARMK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.40.

View Our Latest Report on Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ARMK opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Aramark has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Aramark by 5.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Aramark

Here are the key news stories impacting Aramark this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Aramark posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.49, above estimates of $0.47, while revenue came in at $4.91 billion versus $4.75 billion expected, reinforcing momentum in the business. Aramark Reports Second Quarter Earnings
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said fiscal 2026 guidance is now skewed toward the high end of its prior range, which supports the view that growth and cash flow trends are improving. AI Infrastructure Spending Is Creating An Unlikely Winner: Aramark
  • Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on ARMK to $58 from $50 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling additional analyst optimism after the earnings beat. Tickerreport.com
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Aramark’s push into the AI data center market added a new growth narrative that may be boosting investor sentiment. Aramark (ARMK) Forays Into AI, Soars to All-Time High
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary remains cautious, with one note arguing ARMK’s premium valuation, debt load, and exposure to government contracts could limit upside from here. Aramark: Upside Is Now Muted After Q2 2026

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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