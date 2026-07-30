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Arbe Robotics (ARBE) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Arbe Robotics logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Arbe Robotics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 6. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.0767 per share and revenue of approximately $0.543 million; the conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, reporting a $0.08-per-share loss and $0.46 million in revenue versus estimates of a $0.07 loss and $0.48 million, respectively. Shares recently traded at $0.60, down 7.7%, near their 52-week low.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive, with three Buy ratings and one Sell rating and a consensus price target of $2.33. Insider ownership is high at 53.53%, while institutional investors own 33.42%.
  • Interested in Arbe Robotics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Arbe Robotics to announce earnings of ($0.0767) per share and revenue of $0.5430 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 83.44% and a negative net margin of 2,817.97%.The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Noam Arkind sold 24,138 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $26,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,623,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,140.38. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 53.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbe Robotics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 103,620 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Arbe Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics to $1.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arbe Robotics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arbe Robotics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ARBE

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a technology company specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar solutions for the automotive industry. The company's radar platform is designed to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles by providing detailed object detection, precise range and velocity measurements, and accurate environmental mapping under diverse driving conditions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe Robotics has developed its own semiconductor chipset and accompanying software stack.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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