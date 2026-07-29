Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $107.7480 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.86 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 549,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,284. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 428.41, a current ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Arbor Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $52,795.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,638 shares in the company, valued at $409,713.06. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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