Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Arbor Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

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Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 428.41, a quick ratio of 428.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.86 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, insider David Erwin Friedman sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $52,795.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,713.06. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,382,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 228,930 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company's stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: ABR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

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