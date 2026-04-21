Arc Resources (AETUF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Arc Resources to post earnings of $0.4469 per share and revenue of $1.1163 billion for the quarter.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Arc Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arc Resources alerts: Sign Up

Arc Resources Trading Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Arc Resources has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial cut Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arc Resources

About Arc Resources

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Arc Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here