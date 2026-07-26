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ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
ARC Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious: ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 13 analysts, with most ratings split between hold and a few buy/sell calls. The average 1-year price target is C$30.35.
  • Recent analyst revisions skew negative: Several firms recently downgraded the stock, including TD Securities and Jefferies, while ATB Cormark and CIBC also cut ratings but CIBC raised its price target to C$32.00.
  • The stock is trading near its yearly high after a strong run: ARC Resources opened at C$32.69, close to its 12-month high of C$32.97, and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources.

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.35.

ARX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "tender" rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ARC Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of ARC Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "tender" rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARX

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ARX opened at C$32.69 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.36. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.14 and a 12-month high of C$32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7255139 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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