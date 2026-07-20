Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 19.9% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.3250. 98,411,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 37,981,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $286,605.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 141,084 shares in the company, valued at $839,449.80. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $58,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,743 shares of company stock worth $1,497,672. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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