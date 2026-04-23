Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 4.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.7850. 28,401,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 33,580,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The firm's revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Lentell sold 37,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $241,539.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,060.18. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,345,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,477.80. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $1,645,333 in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Decision Investments Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 60.5% during the first quarter. Decision Investments Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 106,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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