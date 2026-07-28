Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $22.7484 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ADM opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Archer Daniels Midland has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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