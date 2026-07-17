Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.3333.

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A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Institutional Trading of Archer Daniels Midland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.89 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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