Archrock (AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $393.1870 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Archrock Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Archrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Archrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Archrock from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.71.

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Insider Transactions at Archrock

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $3,306,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,941.38. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archrock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,723 shares of the energy company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 92.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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