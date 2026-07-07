Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.1429.

AROC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AROC

Archrock Trading Up 1.9%

Archrock stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. 30,496 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,222. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 21.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $3,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,487,941.38. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,370 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,193 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 62,854 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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