Arcosa (ACA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcosa Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:ACA opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Arcosa has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $131.00.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Arcosa's payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcosa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Arcosa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACA

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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