Arcosa (ACA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arcosa to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arcosa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ACA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 172,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Arcosa's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arcosa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcosa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 13.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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