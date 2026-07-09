Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.3333.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Texas Capital cut Arcosa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arcosa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Arcosa's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Arcosa's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Arcosa by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 57.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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