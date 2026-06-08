Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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Trending Headlines about Arcus Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: LifescI Capital maintained an Outperform rating on Arcus Biosciences and set a $46 price target , signaling meaningful upside from current levels.

LifescI Capital maintained an rating on Arcus Biosciences and set a , signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst’s updated forecasts for 2026-2030 remain broadly consistent across periods, suggesting no major near-term change in the long-term view on the company’s earnings trajectory.

The analyst’s updated forecasts for 2026-2030 remain broadly consistent across periods, suggesting no major near-term change in the long-term view on the company’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat rating, Lifesci Capital expects negative EPS in every period it covered, including losses of about ($4.15) in FY2026 and ($4.55) in FY2027 , reinforcing concerns about profitability.

Despite the upbeat rating, Lifesci Capital expects in every period it covered, including losses of about and , reinforcing concerns about profitability. Negative Sentiment: The estimates sit below zero even in later years, with projected losses of roughly ($4.52) in FY2028, ($4.56) in FY2029, and ($4.45) in FY2030, which may be keeping pressure on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $198,965.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,046.43. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $66,022.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,002.37. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 547,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,629,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,161,000 after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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