Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $26.6850, with a volume of 4111890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

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Arcus Biosciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short‑term rebound: RCUS shares moved higher intraday as investors bought the dip following yesterday’s selloff; market reports highlight increased trading activity today. Read More.

Short‑term rebound: RCUS shares moved higher intraday as investors bought the dip following yesterday’s selloff; market reports highlight increased trading activity today. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Volume and price surge: Analysts and market commentary noted a roughly single‑digit percentage uptick with above‑average volume, suggesting short‑covering and speculative flows helped lift the stock. Read More.

Volume and price surge: Analysts and market commentary noted a roughly single‑digit percentage uptick with above‑average volume, suggesting short‑covering and speculative flows helped lift the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming investor event: Management will host a conference call on May 5 to discuss Q1 2026 results and pipeline updates — this scheduled update creates a near‑term catalyst that could clarify program decisions. Read More.

Upcoming investor event: Management will host a conference call on May 5 to discuss Q1 2026 results and pipeline updates — this scheduled update creates a near‑term catalyst that could clarify program decisions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst caution: Commentary warns the recent rebound may not be durable — earnings‐estimate revisions and fundamental recovery depend on pipeline readouts and partner decisions. Read More.

Analyst caution: Commentary warns the recent rebound may not be durable — earnings‐estimate revisions and fundamental recovery depend on pipeline readouts and partner decisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Partner pullback on TIGIT programs: Reports say Gilead has scaled back its TIGIT effort after late‑stage failures, prompting culls of multiple TIGIT trials that involve partners including Arcus — a major negative for Arcus’ TIGIT‑linked pipeline strategy and collaboration value. Read More.

Partner pullback on TIGIT programs: Reports say Gilead has scaled back its TIGIT effort after late‑stage failures, prompting culls of multiple TIGIT trials that involve partners including Arcus — a major negative for Arcus’ TIGIT‑linked pipeline strategy and collaboration value. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Discontinued lung‑cancer trial with Gilead: Arcus announced halting a lung cancer study tied to the TIGIT program, which triggered earlier selling and raises questions about near‑term clinical progress and partner support. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised Arcus Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $47.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 8.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 142.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,731,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,962,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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