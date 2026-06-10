Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock on May 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Workday NASDAQ: WDAY on 5/29/2026.

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Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $192,447.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,120.59. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Latha Vairavan sold 1,341 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $31,661.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,040,210.93. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,254 shares of company stock valued at $732,019. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

Further Reading

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