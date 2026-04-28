Ardent Health (ARDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ardent Health to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.5778 billion for the quarter. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect Ardent Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ardent Health Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Ardent Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 66,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Ardent Health has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company's stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,177.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,472 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ardent Health by 121.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ardent Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Report on ARDT

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company's integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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