Ardmore Shipping (ASC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4650 per share and revenue of $57.4120 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.00 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.22%.

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Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping's dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1,689.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 536.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $19.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

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