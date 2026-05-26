Arete Research Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $111.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Arete Research from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Arete Research's price target points to a potential downside of 4.37% from the company's previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

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eBay Trading Up 0.3%

EBAY traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,726. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,716,399.06. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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