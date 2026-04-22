Argan (NYSE:AGX) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey Sells 3,636 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 3,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.40, for a total transaction of $2,237,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 4,556 shares of Argan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.85, for a total value of $2,459,556.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $1,803,900.00.

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Argan Price Performance

AGX stock traded up $34.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.28. 271,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,559. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.98 and a 52 week high of $651.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $1.48. Argan had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 14.59%.The firm had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argan, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Argan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Argan by 26.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Argan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the construction company's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the construction company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Argan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Argan from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $425.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

About Argan

Argan, Inc NYSE: AGX is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company's principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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