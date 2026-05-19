Argus Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $150.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Argus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,840,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,105,766. The firm has a market cap of $456.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,473,272,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco’s latest quarter beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and EPS, and management raised forward guidance, signaling that demand for networking and AI infrastructure is stronger than expected.

Cisco’s latest quarter beat Wall Street expectations on both revenue and EPS, and management raised forward guidance, signaling that demand for networking and AI infrastructure is stronger than expected. Positive Sentiment: CICC Research raised its price target on Cisco to $125 from $96 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock.

CICC Research raised its price target on Cisco to $125 from $96 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries highlighted Cisco as a beneficiary of booming AI networking demand, hyperscaler orders, and a broader shift toward modernizing enterprise networks.

Multiple market commentaries highlighted Cisco as a beneficiary of booming AI networking demand, hyperscaler orders, and a broader shift toward modernizing enterprise networks. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference kept the company in focus, but it did not appear to introduce a new major catalyst.

Cisco’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference kept the company in focus, but it did not appear to introduce a new major catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent analysis noted lower free cash flow and margins, which could temper enthusiasm if investors become more focused on profitability trends.

Some recent analysis noted lower free cash flow and margins, which could temper enthusiasm if investors become more focused on profitability trends. Negative Sentiment: Questions remain about whether Cisco’s valuation has already priced in much of the recent rally, especially if growth slows or margin pressure persists.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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