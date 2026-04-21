Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS) Stock Price Down 4.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $19.9650. Approximately 145,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,941,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARIS

Aris Mining Stock Down 7.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company's stock.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

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