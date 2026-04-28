Arista Networks (ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.6154 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,378,127.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,414,984.68. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock valued at $246,427,959 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. TD Cowen began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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