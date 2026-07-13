Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 242,422 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,044,946.15. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 93,861 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $15,822,148.77.

On Monday, April 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $51,220,116.09.

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total transaction of $55,762,000.00.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.17. 9,137,896 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,051. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.68 and a 12 month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $188.16.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here