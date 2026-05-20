Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $4,482,560.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $3,642,080.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $4,246,060.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,487,640.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.32. 9,597,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,498. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,263,000. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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