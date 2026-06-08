Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Bank of America's price target points to a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANET. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,131. The company has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.90. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares in the company, valued at $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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