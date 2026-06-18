Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $169.8360. Approximately 11,016,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,742,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.93.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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