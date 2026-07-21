Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 3% Higher - What's Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.88 and last traded at $174.3690. Approximately 6,308,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,703,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.35.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,692,983 shares of company stock worth $452,119,385. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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