Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 6% Higher - Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.99 and last traded at $148.8770. 11,474,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,777,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.49.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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