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Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Arista Networks shares fell 2% to about $170.44, on trading volume below its daily average. Despite the decline, the stock remains above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $189.74; several analysts recently upgraded the stock or raised their targets.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, including $0.87 EPS and $2.71 billion in revenue, representing 35.1% year-over-year growth. However, insiders sold more than $376 million of stock over the past three months, largely through pre-arranged trading plans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) was down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.90 and last traded at $170.4440. 6,014,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,590,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.0%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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