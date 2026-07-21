Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ATZ. TD increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$183.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$182.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

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Aritzia Trading Up 1.3%

ATZ stock opened at C$145.08 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$70.70 and a 12-month high of C$174.52. The business's 50-day moving average is C$153.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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