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Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Aritzia logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Aritzia has an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", based on coverage from 15 analysts; 12 rate it a buy, two a hold, and one a strong buy.
  • Analysts have also been lifting their price targets, with the consensus 12-month target at C$183.13 and recent increases from firms including TD, Stifel, Jefferies, and Canaccord Genuity.
  • The stock was trading up 1.3% at C$145.08, after the company reported quarterly earnings of C$0.96 per share on revenue of C$951.01 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aritzia.

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ATZ. TD increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$183.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$182.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Up 1.3%

ATZ stock opened at C$145.08 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$70.70 and a 12-month high of C$174.52. The business's 50-day moving average is C$153.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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