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Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Aritzia logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.80 and traded as low as C$134.28. Aritzia shares last traded at C$137.72, with a volume of 626,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$183.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Aritzia from C$155.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$164.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company's fifty day moving average is C$152.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$951.01 million for the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 34.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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