Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and traded as low as $61.75. Arkema shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,329 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Arkema from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arkema

Arkema Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema SA will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

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