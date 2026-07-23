Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arkema from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Arkema from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARKAY

Arkema Trading Up 0.9%

ARKAY stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Arkema has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Arkema had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total's chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema's operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

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